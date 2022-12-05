Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Amit Agarwal Sells 8,528 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $636,444.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,540,750.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Datadog Stock Down 6.0 %

DDOG traded down $4.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.26. 4,494,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843,783. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $186.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,756,000 after purchasing an additional 654,436 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 245.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 218.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Datadog by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after purchasing an additional 360,371 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth $428,470,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

