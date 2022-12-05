Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Short Interest Down 16.2% in November

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,470,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 12,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Datadog Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,147,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,494.20 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $186.28.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,094,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $250,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,094,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,027,096 shares of company stock valued at $70,727,302 and sold 86,506 shares valued at $7,057,756. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 245.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,470,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 218.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after buying an additional 3,960,748 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,001,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,865,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

