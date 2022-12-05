DCM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,390 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after buying an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,611,000 after purchasing an additional 293,194 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 206,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,448,000 after buying an additional 180,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $3.03 on Monday, hitting $332.97. The stock had a trading volume of 64,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,001. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $338.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,077,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,077,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,372 shares of company stock worth $56,077,771. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.