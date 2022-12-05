DCM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,177 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $717,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,905,000 after buying an additional 1,948,414 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $985,138,000 after buying an additional 1,841,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,681,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $729,162,000 after buying an additional 1,328,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,576. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $188.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $154.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

