DCM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DCM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.89. 13,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,833. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

