DCM Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.37. The company has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $270.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

