DCM Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,691 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.2% of DCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.04.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.50. 87,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,298,395. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78. The company has a market cap of $219.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

