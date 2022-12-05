DCM Advisors LLC Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after buying an additional 12,757,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after buying an additional 3,596,021 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after buying an additional 3,295,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 151,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,034,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.