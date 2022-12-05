DCM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after buying an additional 1,701,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.75. The company had a trading volume of 55,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average of $91.73. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.69 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

