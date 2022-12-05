DCM Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

DCM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 152,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114,331 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 120.2% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 183,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 100,063 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 77.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 42,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,220,000 after acquiring an additional 51,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.22. 9,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,656. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $115.79 and a one year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

