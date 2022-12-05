DCM Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

DCM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,300,318,000 after acquiring an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.67. 11,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.41 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

