DCM Advisors LLC Sells 5,613 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DCM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after acquiring an additional 331,447 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after buying an additional 185,773 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,918,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $590,039,000 after buying an additional 286,400 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE LOW traded down $6.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,760. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.72. The company has a market capitalization of $129.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

