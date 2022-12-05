DCM Advisors LLC Takes $827,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.19.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $285.70. The company had a trading volume of 49,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.84 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

