Decentralized Social (DESO) 1-Day Volume Hits $101,454.41

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for about $9.35 or 0.00054688 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $98.43 million and $101,454.41 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.



Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

