Decentralized Social Price Up 5.6% This Week (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $97.16 million and $97,681.59 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for $9.23 or 0.00054438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

