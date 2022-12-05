Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Down 12.5% in November

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 348,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

Shares of DKL traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,525. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.15. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $64.46.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 108.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek Logistics Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

In related news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $1,298,855.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 242,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,624,167.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,893. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Further Reading

