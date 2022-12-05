Delta Air Lines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 55,842 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical daily volume of 42,225 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $29,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.4 %

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,039,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 324.64 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.