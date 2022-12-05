Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($53.83) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a GBX 5,430 ($64.96) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($54.43) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($40.08) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($49.77) price target on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($57.42) price target on Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,179.33 ($50.00).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,847 ($46.02) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,692.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,700.94. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.27) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($49.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £87.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2,747.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Diageo

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,622 ($43.33) per share, with a total value of £8,258.16 ($9,879.36). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 673 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,347.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.