Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded at Johnson Rice

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Johnson Rice’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.19.

FANG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.60. 21,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,739 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 91.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $20,393,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

