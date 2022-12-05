Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Update

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 735,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE DSX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.58. 5,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,961. The company has a market cap of $308.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $6.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

DSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

