Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,700 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 516,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digihost Technology stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of Digihost Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Digihost Technology from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th.
Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
