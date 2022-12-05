Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Short Interest Update

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.32. 20,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,805. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average of $118.30. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.