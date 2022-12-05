Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 160,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,293,490 shares.The stock last traded at $9.26 and had previously closed at $9.61.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $77,000. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

