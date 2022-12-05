Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading Up 4.4%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.67. Approximately 646,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 22,513,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 66.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 4,537.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

