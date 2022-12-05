DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is Scge Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Scge Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,532,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752,000 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises approximately 6.5% of Scge Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Scge Management L.P. owned 1.01% of DoorDash worth $226,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in DoorDash by 16,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 24,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,859,326. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $171.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,419 shares of company stock worth $2,809,148 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.