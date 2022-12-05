Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.03

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.03 and last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 1722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $826.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.27%.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $664,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,955,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $664,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,955,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 352,500 shares of company stock worth $6,049,390. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after buying an additional 400,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 269,906 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth approximately $3,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 233.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 196,039 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

