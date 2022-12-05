Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $141.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

DOV has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.45.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $143.49 on Monday. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dover will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.