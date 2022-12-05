Dryden Capital LLC Acquires 313,491 Shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW)

Dryden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,491 shares during the period. Dryden Capital LLC’s holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $167,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 188.9% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $114,000.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Trading Down 3.7 %

IVCBW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,124. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on acquiring business opportunities in business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

