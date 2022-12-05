Dryden Capital LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dryden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 0.5% of Dryden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dryden Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.66. 70,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,536,521. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.54.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

