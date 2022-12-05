Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
DCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.
Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance
Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -189.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
