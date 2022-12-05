Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

DCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -189.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Stories

