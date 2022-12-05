dYdX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $46.71 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, dYdX has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $99.27 million and $46.71 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00010444 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

