Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $11.90

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $11.47. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 156 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

