eCash One Day Volume Reaches $6.49 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 5th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $573.12 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eCash has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,091.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.87 or 0.00660379 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00246067 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00054916 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000690 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,244,242,173,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
