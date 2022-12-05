Efinity Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.45 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for $0.0913 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $51.44 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,698,795 tokens. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

