Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Barclays

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.53.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.48. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $130.68.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

Institutional Trading of Elastic

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,727,000 after acquiring an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,776,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,650,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,614,000 after purchasing an additional 153,491 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,240,000 after purchasing an additional 843,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.