Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Holdings Raised by Repertoire Partners LP

Repertoire Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Elastic accounts for approximately 0.3% of Repertoire Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Repertoire Partners LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Elastic by 88.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elastic Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESTC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.53.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.85. 17,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,429. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.48. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $130.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

