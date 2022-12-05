ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $64.71 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. ELIS has a market cap of $64.71 million and $18.30 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,353.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010520 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00041441 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00020921 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00242667 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32352646 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

