Emerson Electric (EMR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) in the last few weeks:

11/30/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $110.00.

11/19/2022 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Emerson Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/3/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2022 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $97.00.

11/1/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Emerson Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $105.00.

10/13/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Emerson Electric is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $95.00.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.15. 3,113,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Emerson Electric Co alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.