Eminence Capital LP Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.11% of IQVIA worth $46,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $217.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.26.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

