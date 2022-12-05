Eminence Capital LP Sells 249,829 Shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)

Eminence Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,241,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,829 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned 3.77% of Doma worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Doma in the first quarter worth $1,523,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Doma by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Doma during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Doma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Doma by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 49,132 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Doma

In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 56,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $28,675.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,834,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,885,417.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 557,305 shares of company stock worth $303,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Doma Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Doma to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

DOMA opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

