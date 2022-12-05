Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMP.A. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Scotiabank set a C$43.50 target price on shares of Empire and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire Stock Down 2.5 %

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$35.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. Empire has a one year low of C$33.09 and a one year high of C$46.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Empire Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Empire’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent purchased 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,875.13. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,231.44. In other Empire news, Director Michael Bennett Medline acquired 9,700 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$35.90 per share, with a total value of C$348,191.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,344 shares in the company, valued at C$3,099,404.22. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent acquired 1,387 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.96 per share, with a total value of C$49,875.13. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,231.44.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.