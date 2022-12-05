Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Up 6.3% in November

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 248,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIG shares. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Employers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of Employers stock traded down $2.16 on Monday, hitting $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,438. Employers has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.23.

Employers Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Employers by 709.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Employers by 1,964.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.