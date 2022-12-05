Employers (NYSE:EIG) Shares Gap Down to $45.91

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.91, but opened at $44.43. Employers shares last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 17 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after buying an additional 319,856 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Employers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,723,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Employers by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 134,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Employers by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

