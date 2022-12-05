Energi 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $283,455.17 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 60.2% higher against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $14.35 million and $283,455.17 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001441 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

