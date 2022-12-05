Enigma Achieves Market Capitalization of $81,042.01 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Enigma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $81,042.01 and approximately $89,969.11 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Enigma

Enigma launched on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

