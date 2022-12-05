Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Short Interest Up 12.7% in November

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 21,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. 3,267,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,236,990. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.