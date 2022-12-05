Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Short Interest Up 5.7% in November

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 5,790,000 shares. Approximately 17.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Enviva Stock Performance

Enviva stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.47. 2,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,947. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. Enviva has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $91.06.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Enviva

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James upgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.69 per share, with a total value of $10,138,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,412,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,349,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,710.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.69 per share, for a total transaction of $10,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,412,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,349,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 551,563 shares of company stock valued at $28,884,989. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enviva

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enviva by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

