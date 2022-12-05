Enzyme 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.87 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. Enzyme has a total market cap of $43.97 million and $8.87 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enzyme has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for $21.57 or 0.00126476 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $987.37 or 0.05820906 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00503043 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.86 or 0.30332324 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

