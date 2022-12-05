Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 5th (AIBRF, CBWBF, CMPGY, CTSDF, CUBE, CUYTY, DNNGY, EXR, FERG, FNNTF)

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 5th:

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from €3.40 ($3.51) to €3.80 ($3.92). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$30.00.

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,575 ($18.84) to GBX 1,625 ($19.44).

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from C$14.00 to C$9.50.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $46.00.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.30 ($24.02) to €22.80 ($23.51). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from 1,000.00 to 800.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $225.00 to $175.00.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 9,960 ($119.15) to GBX 9,630 ($115.21).

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.34) to €9.00 ($9.28). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($67.01) to €50.00 ($51.55). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 161 ($1.93) to GBX 206 ($2.46).

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $138.00 to $120.00.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $26.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $44.00.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $110.00.

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from 380.00 to 378.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 270 ($3.23).

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.