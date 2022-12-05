Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 5th (AIBRF, CBWBF, CMPGY, CTSDF, CUBE, CUYTY, DNNGY, EXR, FERG, FNNTF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 5th:

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from €3.40 ($3.51) to €3.80 ($3.92). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$30.00.

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,575 ($18.84) to GBX 1,625 ($19.44).

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from C$14.00 to C$9.50.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $46.00.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.30 ($24.02) to €22.80 ($23.51). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from 1,000.00 to 800.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $225.00 to $175.00.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 9,960 ($119.15) to GBX 9,630 ($115.21).

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.34) to €9.00 ($9.28). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €65.00 ($67.01) to €50.00 ($51.55). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 161 ($1.93) to GBX 206 ($2.46).

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $138.00 to $120.00.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $26.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $44.00.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $110.00.

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from 380.00 to 378.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 270 ($3.23).

