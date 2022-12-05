Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops One Day Volume of $134.59 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and $134.59 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $19.38 or 0.00114182 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,972.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000597 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00471075 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022305 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002671 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.00848083 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.42 or 0.00650601 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00243893 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00271873 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,063,286 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
